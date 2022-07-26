Evanston shooting: Girl, 13, critically injured after suspect fires into backyard, police say

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Evanston police said a 13-year-old girl was critically injured in a shooting in Evanston Monday evening.

Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 1300-block of Fowler at about 6:20 p.m.

Upon arriving, they found a 13-year-old girl who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

Evanston police officials said an initial investigation found an unknown offender fired their gun over a fence and into a backyard that had several teens in it. The 13-year-old girl was the only person injured, police said.

Police did not offer any further details about why someone shot into the backyard, nor did they offer any details about any potential suspects of persons of interest.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.