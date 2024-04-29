Chicago shooting: 16-year-old boy among 3 shot in West Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was among three people shot Monday afternoon on Chicago's Northwest Side, police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood's 1200 block of North Keeler Avenue at about 1 p.m.

Two men, 28 and 30 years old, and a 16-year-old boy were near the sidewalk when they were struck by gunfire, police said.

Police said the 16-year-old, shot in his leg, was transported to St. Mary Hospital in good condition.

The two men, both shot in their stomachs, were transported to the same hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody and area detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood