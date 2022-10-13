Mammograms encouraged by doctors after many breast cancer screenings postponed due to COVID-19

Doctors are encouraging patients to get a mammogram this October after data showed a decrease throughout the pandemic.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and doctors say it's the perfect time to get a mammogram.

Since many women postponed the screening during the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors are encouraging patients to get back on track.

Dr. Sonya Bohle, a radiologist and assistant professor at Northwestern's Feinberg School of Medicine, said that women should get their first mammogram around 40-years old.

"We know that women's risk of breast cancer increases at the age of 40," Dr. Bohle said. "One in six breast cancer diagnosis are in women in their 40s."

Bohle said that minorities are also more likely to be diagnosed prior to 50.

As more screenings happen, Dr. Bohle is saying that they are seeing an increase in positive screenings.

Bohle said that the procedure takes less than an hour which makes it tolerable for most patients.