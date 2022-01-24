Evergreen Park Community HS student does large math problems in his head

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- For a lot of people, doing math means pulling out a calculator. That's especially true when you need to multiply large numbers.
But for one sophomore at Evergreen Park Community High School, math problems are easy!
Chaz Barnes is able to do large math problems in his head, quickly. He can multiply any two numbers from 1-1,000 in his head.
Barnes said it's a skill he just recently started practicing.
He's not sure what he wants to be when he grows up, but he thinks math will be a part of his future.
