math

Evergreen Park Community HS student does large math problems in his head

Mental math is Chaz Barnes' strong suit; he can multiply any two numbers from 1-1,000 in his head
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Evergreen Park sophomore does large math problems in his head

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- For a lot of people, doing math means pulling out a calculator. That's especially true when you need to multiply large numbers.

But for one sophomore at Evergreen Park Community High School, math problems are easy!

Chaz Barnes is able to do large math problems in his head, quickly. He can multiply any two numbers from 1-1,000 in his head.

RELATED: Study finds IL students are falling behind in reading, math during online learning

Barnes said it's a skill he just recently started practicing.

He's not sure what he wants to be when he grows up, but he thinks math will be a part of his future.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationevergreen parkhigh schoolmath
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MATH
How Latino tech leaders are creating career pathways
Math shows 100% vaccination rate is not enough to stop Delta
Teaching students how to grow food with water and fish
IL students falling behind in reading, math during online learning
TOP STORIES
Winter storm creating slick roads across Chicago area | Live radar
6 found dead inside Milwaukee home, authorities say
Justices to hear challenge to race in college admissions
Family demands justice after 23-year-old woman found dead after date
Woman finds $3M lottery prize in her spam folder
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Several wounded in shooting in German city; gunman dead
Show More
Girl, 8, killed in shooting 'hoped for a better life,' family says
Woman killed in 'targeted ambush' at her birthday party in CA
22 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
Chicago Weather: AM snow, mostly cloudy Monday
More TOP STORIES News