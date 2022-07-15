Evergreen Park High School class ring located at bottom of Texas lake

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A drought in Texas led to the discovery of a class ring from a Chicago-area high school from 1977.
The class ring belongs to a Debra Thiessen from Evergreen Park Community High School's class of 1977.
The school confirmed that Thiessen was a member of EPCHS 1977 graduating class and has now begun the process of contacting her in hopes of returning the ring to her.
RELATED: Wicker Park couple trying to reunite found wedding band with owner
The ring was located in Lake Tawakoni in West Tawakoni, Texas outside of Dallas-Fort Worth during a drought in 2000, which caused the lake to drop 12 feet lower than normal.
EPCHS encourages anyone who has been in touch with Thiessen to contact Tim Moran, at 708-398-1272 or tmoran@evergreenpark.org.
