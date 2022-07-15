search

Evergreen Park High School class ring located at bottom of Texas lake

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A drought in Texas led to the discovery of a class ring from a Chicago-area high school from 1977.

The class ring belongs to a Debra Thiessen from Evergreen Park Community High School's class of 1977.

The school confirmed that Thiessen was a member of EPCHS 1977 graduating class and has now begun the process of contacting her in hopes of returning the ring to her.

The ring was located in Lake Tawakoni in West Tawakoni, Texas outside of Dallas-Fort Worth during a drought in 2000, which caused the lake to drop 12 feet lower than normal.

EPCHS encourages anyone who has been in touch with Thiessen to contact Tim Moran, at 708-398-1272 or tmoran@evergreenpark.org.
