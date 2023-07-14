Going for gold in their golden years: These seniors compete in a 10-day Olympic sport tournament.

Aging Without Limits: Go inside the 2023 Delaware County Senior Games

FOLSOM, Pa. -- Aging without Limits.

That's the slogan for the 2023 Delaware County Senior Games.

The 10-day Olympic-style multi-sport program is open to residents of Delaware County who are 50 years and older.

And these seniors are proving that age is more than just a number.

Linda Zappacosta has been attending the senior games since she retired.

"I love them; it's an opportunity to meet new people and a challenge to stay physically fit. I have a blast," Zappacosta says.

She knows how important it is to stay active.

The Senior Games consist of several different sports at different locations across the county.

Residents of all athletic ability are encouraged to attend.

The games include pickleball, swimming, track and field, golf, bocce, horseshoes, table tennis, Wii Sports, shuffleboard and much more.

Connie McCullough of Folsom, Pennsylvania knows what's at stake. And she's in it for the hardware!

"I've never done this kind of shuffleboard before, but I expect a gold medal," she says.

The games are sponsored by the Delaware County Council, the County Office of Services for the Aging and the Visit Delco PA tourism bureau.

The games are a way for senior residents to stay active, to foster competition and community and above all else to have fun in their golden years.

For more information about what Delaware County has to offer please visit https://visitdelcopa.com.