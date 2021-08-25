Illinois eviction moratorium extended by Gov. Pritzker

Apply for rental money now:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker extended the eviction moratorium in Illinois again Wednesday, through mid-September, which will affect thousands of tenants who may be behind on rent.Pritzker extended the moratorium through Sept. 18, according to the state's coronavirus website.The eviction ban was set to expire Aug. 31, after previously being extended.But there are resources available if you're behind on your rent."With the delta variant rising we're going to be possibly putting a lot of people out on the street, putting people into shelters, and now that which is not what we want to see," said John Bartlett from the T Metropolitan Tenants' Organization. "It's also right before school that many of these families that are going to be facing eviction are going to have children."Tenants' rights groups say thousands of families could be at risk of eviction.The governor's office previously said it would be phasing out the moratorium.So, what should you do if you get that eviction notice?"So the first thing to do is to try to negotiate with your landlord. Know what your rights are. You have to be served in a particular way. When you are given an eviction notice," said Terri Ross, executive director of Illinois Legal Aid Online.Ross said a notice must be given in person to an adult who lives in the residence. After a certain number of attempts are made to give notice in person it can be posted on a door. In the city of Chicago, renters have additional protections."There's a law in Chicago, the COVID-19 Eviction Protection Act. That does require landlords to try to negotiate with their tenants in reaching some sort of an agreement payment plan," Ross explained.Check with your municipality to see what protections it may have.