dashcam video

Vermont man swings excavator bucket at troopers to stop son's arrest: Police

Wayne Tallman now faces charges including reckless endangerment and assault on a protected official.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man swings excavator bucket at troopers to stop son's arrest: Police

HARDWICK, Vermont -- A Vermont man is facing charges after police say he tried to attack them with heavy machinery as troopers were arresting his son.

The incident was captured on police dashcam video.

It occurred last Tuesday in Hardwick as state police were arresting 24-year-old Brandon Tallman on burglary and assault charges stemming from a prior incident, affiliate WCAX-TV reports.

Police say the man's parents were at the home and tried to stop the arrest.

Brandon Tallman

Vermont State Police



Video shows the suspect's mother, Amy Tallman, 48, getting into a scuffle with Troopers Skylar Velazquez and Gabe Schrauf.

That's when police say the man's father, Wayne Tallman, 52, got into the cab of an excavator that was parked on the driveway.

With the troopers' focus on Brandon Tallman and his mother on the ground, the video shows the man's father lowering the bucket of the excavator and swinging it at the police.



"Wayne proceeded to operate an excavator and recklessly maneuvered the bucket near the Troopers and their cruisers in an attempt to prevent them from arresting the suspect," the police report said.

The video shows Trooper Schauf pointing his gun at the man but does not fire.

All three family members were taken into custody.

Wayne Tallman now faces charges including reckless endangerment and assault on a protected official.

Amy Tallman has been charged with impeding an officer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vermontarrestattackdashcam videou.s. & worldpolice
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DASHCAM VIDEO
Older couple bound, mouths taped shut in home robbery
NC trooper talks about heroic action to stop wrong-way driver
Dashcam video captures suspect drag two TN police officers
'Stop! Stop!': Video shows semi nearly crash into OH school bus
TOP STORIES
Alderman calls for metal detectors at North Ave. Beach after shooting
CTA driver injured after group throws rocks at bus: CPD
Man shot during River North during robbery attempt
Ohio State University wins trademark for the word 'THE'
1/6 panel to hear of Trump's pressure on Justice Department
Dog walker injured after bricks fall from DuSable Lake Shore Drive
Black bear breaks into WI vacation home as Illinois family sleeps
Show More
Chicago Weather: Cooler by the lake Thursday
Family of Downers Grove woman killed in Metra crash files lawsuit
Man accused of chaining woman in attic of vacant building for 3 days
NBA Draft: Bulls set to pick 18th in 1st round
'Joker' gets prison for setting CPD car on fire during Floyd protest
More TOP STORIES News