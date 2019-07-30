Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

EXCLUSIVE: Emotional parents of Trevor Irby recall moment they found out son was killed in Gilroy shooting

GILROY, Calif. -- The parents of 25-year-old Trevor Irby spoke exclusively to ABC7 News reporter Luz Pena about the heartwrenching moment they got a phone call telling them their son was killed in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

RELATED: Heartbroken grandmother remembers Trevor Irby who died in Gilroy shooting

EMBED More News Videos

A heartbroken grandmother in New York, who lost her husband one month ago, is opening up about the death of her grandson in the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting.



"I thought it was my son just calling me, 'Hey mom, I'm having a good time.' And I answered the phone and there was a man claiming to be a sheriff from Gilroy County. I thought it was a scammer," said Tammy Williams, Trevor's mother. " I hung up the phone. They called back, my husband answered the phone and..."

"He told us what had happened," said her husband, Terry.

RELATED: What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting

"I couldn't believe it. My heart broke. It literally just ripped out of my chest. To think that my son, who was so loving and kind. His goal in life was he was actually going to school to help people for this and that someone like that shot my son. I just... I thought I was instantly just going to die," Tammy said. "My baby. How could somebody just do that to somebody that never hurt a single soul in his life?"

The couple says they jumped on a plane to California -- their first time visiting the state -- to identify their son and bring him home.

"So I had to wait for them to come to me with a picture of my son in the morgue to ask me if it was him. So I had to identify him through a picture," Tammy recalled.

"The last thing I said to Trevor was Trevor, I love you. He said, 'Mom I love you, I'm having a good time. I'll call you tomorrow.' Well my call tomorrow never came. That call for me was getting in the plane to bring him home and bury him."

Luz Pena will have more on this heartbreaking interview starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7. You can follow her on Twitter here.

Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingshootinginvestigation
RELATED
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
Family, friends remember 13-year-old killed in California festival shooting
WATCH LIVE: Officials give update on Gilroy festival shooting investigation
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Timeline: How the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting unfolded
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suburban parents reportedly giving up custody of kids to get financial aid
Police: Armed robbers in blue car targeting victims on North Side
Englewood mothers' murders renew residents' commitment to stopping violence
Contractor who racked up complaints about unfinished work charged with fraud, theft
Hot car tragedy serves as a life-saving lesson
Deputy accused of killing wife during fight over sex
Iconic pink house on West Side needs repairs
Show More
Skydiver knocked unconscious during mid-air collision in Ottawa
Capital One breach: 106M people compromised, woman charged
Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart
Body of 1930 gangster John Dillinger to be exhumed
Artists install seesaws on U.S.-Mexico border
More TOP STORIES News