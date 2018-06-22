Exclusive: Surveillance video shows Newark dog attack

A woman was attacked by a pit bull in Newark Wednesday night

NEWARK, New Jersey --
Police in Newark are investigating after a woman and her family were attacked by a pit bull Wednesday night.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. at South 19th Street and 19th Avenue, and Eyewitness News obtained exclusive surveillance video.
AJ Ross reports on the dog attack in Newark.


The dog, who was not on a leash, can be seen running away from its owner, charging at the victim and jumping on her.

The owner and another man are then seen wrestling the dog before the owner is able to rein him in and regain control.

"The kid in the stroller was laying on the floor and the mother was getting bit up and that's when the father intervened and started fighting with the dog," a witness who did not want to be identified said.

The children and the man with the victim were not injured.

"The kids had blood on them, the lady had blood all down her arm, I don't know if the blood transferred off of her onto the kids, but they all had blood on them," the witness said. "He was just biting all of them."

The victim was transported to University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the dog and owner after they fled the scene. Anyone with information that could help locate the dog and its owner is asked to call police.

The investigation is ongoing.
