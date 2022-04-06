localish

Dynamic Fit Moms gather together to get fit and have fun

EMBED <>More Videos

Dynamic Fit Moms gather together to get fit and have fun

ARDMORE, Pa -- Jene' Feliciano has always dreamed of owning her own space.

So, she opened DayDream Kreative Studios in Ardmore and uses the space to host her own events.

Feliciano also rents the space at affordable rates out to others looking to hold an event.

"Some spaces are overly expensive just to rent out, so I try to make this reasonable for the community, especially entrepreneurs and upcoming new artists to utilize it so they can be better and utilize it for their dreams and make it bigger," she said.

Every Thursday, Feliciano hosts a hip hop cardio class that she and her partner Sakiyah Watts call Dynamic Fit Moms.

The weekly class costs only $5 and is aimed at helping moms get into shape while having fun.

"It's good to see moms coming together and being able to do, you know, some workout stuff - some get away stuff," said fit mom, Zendra Green.

Participants say the workout is intense, but is easily modified to fit anyone's ability.

"To open this space on the Mainline is actually very special to me. To be able to do that for the community is very, very important - it means a lot," said Feliciano.

Dynamic Fit Moms classes are held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at DayDream Kreative Studios located at 35 East Lancaster Avenue in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ardmorepumpedwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
This NJ community food pantry feeds hundreds in the community
Prune Redmond Gallery promotes local business with comedy
Dynamic Fit Moms gather together to get fit and have fun
Florida restaurant is big on comfort food, including the Cheesy Todd
TOP STORIES
Interview reveals new details in Delphi double murder investigation
Elmhurst father, daughter struck by lightning on spring break
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke
IL Senate bill aims to address Cook County carjackings
CPD investigating Morgan Park murders after 3 found dead in home
NASA astronaut reacts to Russian leaders threatening to abandon him
CTA news: Man found beaten, reports of harassment at Loop stations
Show More
Woman, 23, missing from NW Ind. since late Saturday night
TF South HS track team bus involved in Lansing crash; 11 hurt
IL traveling nurse charged with killing CA father in hit-and-run
Ald. Lopez announces 2023 Chicago mayoral run
Chicago Bulls shut down Lonzo Ball for remainder of NBA season
More TOP STORIES News