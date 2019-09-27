FAA to determine if airplane seats are too tight for quick evacuations

By
SAN FRANCISCO -- If you've flown recently, you know airplane seats are getting smaller. So what happens in an emergency?

The FAA is going to conduct live evacuation drills to see how fast passengers and crew can get out. The drills will involve 720 people over 12 days and include scenarios like a child sitting in their parent's lap.

The drills will test worst-case scenarios. Examples include blocked exits or the cabin suddenly going dark.

The FAA's goal is to decide on a minimum seat "pitch" that would allow passengers and crew to escape in 90 seconds, in order to adhere to current rules.

Pitch is the distance from one seat back to another. Right now, low-cost airlines like Spirit and Frontier have a 28-inch pitch in coach. The average for most airlines is 31 inches.

The emergency escape testing will take place in November.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetyfaau.s. & worldairplane
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer shot by paintball gun in Englewood; 1 in custody
CBD Tested: What's in the popular products, and is there THC?
CTU votes to authorize strike if no deal reached with city
2 CPD officers injured after squad car hit by suspected drunk driver on NW Side
Chicago Weather: Heavy rain, potentially severe storms expected Friday
Man trapped in suburban steel plant's machinery dies: police
FBI conducts raids in 2 southwest suburban villages, visits 3rd
Show More
District: Ind. elementary hasn't banned 5th graders from dating
Chicago AccuWeather: Heavy rain, severe storms possible Friday
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
Elderly woman assaulted at nursing home, son says
Florida man paralyzed after alleged murder plot backfires
More TOP STORIES News