holiday

'Secret Sister' holiday gift exchange popping up on Facebook again is a scam, BBB says

SAN FRANCISCO -- If you have been tagged by a friend on Facebook, inviting you to take part in the "Secret Sister" holiday gift exchange -- don't do it.

The Better Business Bureau says it's a scam that's been around for years. The newest version mentions "super easy & fun!! Especially during this pandemic!"

"You only have to buy ONE gift valued at $10 or more and send it to ONE secret sister. (Hello AMAZON). Afterwards, you will receive 6-36 gifts in return," one version of the post reads. "You'll come home to a pile of packages for days !!!"

The BBB says while it may look like innocent fun, it's really an illegal pyramid scheme.

It may look like this:

KGO-TV



"No matter what they claim, pyramid schemes will not make you rich. You will receive little to no money back on your "investment" or gift exchange," warned the BBB.

The BBB says providing your name, address and personal information to online friends you haven't met also makes you vulnerable to identity theft and other scams.

The bottom line is be wary of false claims.

The BBB recommends you ignore it or report the Facebook post by clicking in the upper righthand corner and selecting "report post" or "report photo."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holidayfacebookbetter business bureaugiftsu.s. & worldscamfraudconsumer
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Not cooking on Thanksgiving? These restaurants are offering to-go
Chicago to officially light Millennium Park Christmas tree in virtual ceremony
Decorating early for Christmas? You're not alone
Zoom to lift time limit on free meetings for Thanksgiving Day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 deaths top 11K as hospitalizations skyrocket
Madigan confidant and ex-ComEd CEO charged with bribery in lobbying scheme
Morton's Steakhouse closes original Chicago location
Bobby Brown's 28-year-old son Bobby Jr. dies
Wisconsin partial recount cleared to begin after partisan fight
Chicago father hopes for recovery after shooting wounds son, 5
Hurricane Iota leaves at least 26 dead in Central America
Show More
Chicago nears 700 homicides in 2020
Garrett Popcorn coming to Chicago area grocery stores
Disturbing new details in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Wrongful death lawsuit filed over Naya Rivera's drowning
ComEd customers receive denial letters for spoiled food claims after August outages
More TOP STORIES News