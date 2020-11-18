'Secret Sister' holiday gift exchange popping up on Facebook again is a scam, BBB says

The Better Business Bureau says it's a scam that's been around for years. The newest version mentions "super easy & fun!! Especially during this pandemic!"
"You only have to buy ONE gift valued at $10 or more and send it to ONE secret sister. (Hello AMAZON). Afterwards, you will receive 6-36 gifts in return," one version of the post reads. "You'll come home to a pile of packages for days !!!"
The BBB says while it may look like innocent fun, it's really an illegal pyramid scheme.
It may look like this:
"No matter what they claim, pyramid schemes will not make you rich. You will receive little to no money back on your "investment" or gift exchange," warned the BBB.
The BBB says providing your name, address and personal information to online friends you haven't met also makes you vulnerable to identity theft and other scams.
The bottom line is be wary of false claims.
The BBB recommends you ignore it or report the Facebook post by clicking in the upper righthand corner and selecting "report post" or "report photo."