Chicago crime: Armed carjacker using Facebook Marketplace to find victims, police say

A Chicago carjacking suspect has been using Facebook Marketplace to find his victims, the Chicago Police Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning residents about a carjacker using Facebook Marketplace to find victims.

Police said the man takes the car for a test drive and asks to see the title before pulling out a gun and forcing the seller out of the car.

The man has carjacked at least four people, most recently on Thursday morning. The robberies happened in the Archer Heights, Back of the Yards and Garfield Ridge neighborhoods.

Those carjackings happened at the following times and locations:

4700 block of South Kildare Ave on June 29 at 11 a.m.

2320 block of West 47th Street on June 21 at 8:45 p.m.

5450 block of South Lorel Ave on June 19 at 7 p.m.

4325 block of South Honore Street on May 31 at 2:30 p.m.

