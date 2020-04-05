coronavirus testing

Coronavirus scammers use fake 'pop-up' COVID-19 testing sites to steal DNA, personal information in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- State and local officials in Kentucky are warning against "pop-up" COVID-19 testing sites which offer quick results for cash.

A self-proclaimed medical marketing company set up makeshift testing sites outside various churches in Louisville with workers dressed head to toe in hazmat gear.

Metro Council President David James and Louisville advocates have been hunting down who they call fake COVID-19 testers, reported WDRB.

Local officials said the scammers are charging more than $200 a test and using people's DNA and personal information.

"It's really Medicaid fraud, is what it actually is. There is no reason that you should spend $240 dollars for a COVID test," James said. "And they're using the same gloves on Person A that they used on Person B, that they used on Person C."

Officials said the group may be from Illinois, and believe they are the same people who claimed to test people's DNA for diseases last year.

"They're the scum of the Earth and they're preying on the poorest of the poor, and I'm going to do everything in my power to get them the [explicit] out of Kentucky," James said.

The experts at the Better Business Bureau warn that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckyillinoiscoronavirus testingcoronavirusscamscoronavirus test
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
Illinois falls further behind in COVID-19 testing, governor blasts feds...again
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Roseland Community Hospital offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Chicago participates in test of experimental COVID-19 drug treatment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Governor Pritzker, President Trump spar over federal resources
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
Construction to re-open Westlake Hospital begins Monday
Chicago Farmers Market Collective launches virtual farmers market during lockdown
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
20 shot, 2 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
What to know about Illinois' 11,256 COVID-19 cases
Show More
COVID-canceled vacation leads to virtual cruise
Calif. doggie daycare stays open for essential workers' pets amid COVID-19
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Monday, evening rain
McDonald's donates 1 million masks to Illinois first responders amid COVID-19 crisis
7-year-old Pa. boy killed in drive-by shooting
More TOP STORIES News