'She has feelings': Family of comatose woman who gave birth at healthcare facility comments on case

PHOENIX --
As two Phoenix doctors who cared for an incapacitated woman who gave birth as a result of a sexual assault are out of a job, the family of the woman is commenting on the case for the first time.
In a statement made through an attorney, the family clarified that the woman is not in a coma but does have "significant intellectual disabilities as a result of seizures very early in her childhood."

