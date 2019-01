EMBED >More News Videos Police investigating after women in nursing home gives birth

As two Phoenix doctors who cared for an incapacitated woman who gave birth as a result of a sexual assault are out of a job, the family of the woman is commenting on the case for the first time.In a statement made through an attorney, the family clarified that the woman is not in a coma but does have "significant intellectual disabilities as a result of seizures very early in her childhood."