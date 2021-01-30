siblings

Arizona nurse searching for father on Facebook discovers coworker is half-brother

GLENDALE, Arizona -- Two trauma nurses in Arizona received the biggest surprise of their lives while at work.

The two found out they are more than co-workers, they are family, and both sat down to speak with KNXV-TV in Phoenix.

When Sandi Sandrick went looking for her birth father this year she found much, much more.

"My whole life, I thought he didn't know I was in existence," Sandrick said.

After finding her dad on Facebook, Sandrick noticed a mutual friend - her coworker Allen Tucker.

"I was running by and I said, "When I have a minute, I have a question I need to ask you,'" Sandrick said.

"It was like, 'I need to talk to you!'" Tucker said.

"OK, maybe. maybe... I said, 'How do you know this person?' And Allen blurted out that it was his dad," Sandrick said.

Just before Christmas, the two found out they were half-siblings.

"And it just felt immediately like 'yeah,'" Tucker said.

"It makes sense," Sandrick said.

"Now it makes sense," Tucker added.

Incredibly, both have been working side-by-side as trauma nurses at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center for two years without knowing they were brother and sister.

"I've always felt super comfortable with here above and beyond how you would be with a colleague. How do you have somebody tell you that we have the same father and it felt like 'oh yeah, that's great!'" Tucker said.

Today their relationship is rock solid and both families have welcomed Sandrick and Tucker with open arms.

"We talk probably daily. We're texting. We're talking, We're seeing each other at work. It just seems so natural," Sandrick said.

Sandrick has still yet to meet her biological dad. Right now, she is focusing on growing her relationship with her brother.

"We're just taking it as it comes. We're just enjoying it every day. I don't know what tomorrow brings, except I know that Allen's in my life and that makes things better," Sandrick said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingarizonafacebooksiblingsnursesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SIBLINGS
LI sisters' bakery on wheels has people lining up for homemade treats
Wedding photos, text messages serve as new clues for missing Idaho siblings
Siblings reunite for Thanksgiving after 22 years apart
Crystal Lake siblings write, illustrate book to raise awareness of congenital heart defects
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning issued for weekend
Still no deal between CPS, CTU for in-person learning, Lightfoot says
Blizzard of 2011: Chicago's 'Snowmageddon' 10 years later
Chicago firefighter hurt in Woodlawn blaze, officials say
'Senseless act' takes life of nursing student from Chicago
Carjackers strike twice on same block on North Side
Drone video captures aftermath of landslide in California
Show More
Chicago mail carrier helps save elderly woman's life
Lawmaker security increased amid ongoing US Capitol threat, new arrests
Chicago Weather: Snow, winter storm warning start Saturday afternoon
White House ASL interpreter under scrutiny for right-wing ties
Toys R Us retrenches again, shutters its last 2 US stores
More TOP STORIES News