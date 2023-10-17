11-year-old girl advocates for little brother by spreading kindness, knowledge about autism

The Autism Speaks Walk will kick off at Soldier Field on Saturday morning.

Brae Szarek and her mother, Colleen, speak with ABC7 about upcoming Autism Speaks Walk at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Brae Szarek is only 11 years old, but she's quickly becoming an advocate for her little brother by spreading kindness, knowledge and awareness about autism.

Brae and her mom, Colleen, spoke with ABC7 on Tuesday. They are a big part of the Autism Speaks Walk, which is happening on Saturday at Soldier Field.

Brae told us about her 7-year-old brother, Mac, and what she wants other children to know about autism.

Colleen talked about Mac's diagnosis and what led her to get testing. She talked about some of the things that may be more difficult for him.

Opening ceremonies for the Autism Speaks Walk begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.