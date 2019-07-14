Family & Parenting

Baby born on 7-Eleven Day, at 7:11 p.m., weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz.

ST. LOUIS -- 7-Eleven Day typically means free Slurpees for everyone, but this year's celebration turned out more special than usual for one Missouri family.

Rachel Langford of St. Louis gave birth to a baby girl on July 11 -- yes, 7/11.

That's not all, baby J'Aime Brown was born at 7:11 pm, weighing seven pounds and 11 ounces.

Langford, who also has a six-year-old son, told CNN she kept on seeing the numbers 7 and 11 during her pregnancy, but didn't think it meant anything.

"I thought it was weird at first, and I didn't know that (the numbers) meant so much," she said. "A lot of the times (during the pregnancy) I would look at the clock and it was 7:11."

Although a bit "freaked out," both mom and baby are doing well.

Langford says she even plans on telling the convenience store chain about the coincidence.

Related topics:
family & parentingmissouribirthbaby7 eleven
