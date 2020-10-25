Parenting expert shares fun, safe ways to celebrate Halloween

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Whether you are planning to go trick-or-treating or stay home this year, Halloween is right around the corner.
Even with the pandemic, there are plenty of fun and safe ways to celebrate.
Parenting and education expert Dr. Karen Aronian shared her top ways to get spooky while staying safe.
Consider a Halloween hunt by repurposing plastic Easter eggs, Aronian suggested. Parents can fill the eggs with Halloween candy and hide them around the house and outside.
"You can make it into a scavenger hunt," she said.
Aronian is the principal of Aronian Education Design LLC.
