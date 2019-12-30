Family & Parenting

Kids can celebrate 'Noon Year's Eve' at Chicago Children's Museum

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Even the little ones can get in on the New Year's Eve celebrations - they'll just be doing it earlier than the rest of us!

Natalie Bortoli, the vice president of educational programming at the Chicago Children's Museum, stopped by ABC7 to talk about the "Noon Year's Eve" party.

The museum invites children and families to mark the end of 2019 with a Noon Year's Eve celebration on Tuesday, December 31. The museum opens at 10 am and the festivities begin at 10:30 am.

Visitors will be treated to activities that celebrate the new year in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Activities include creating festive crowns, the last dance party of 2019, a countdown to high noon, topped off with a multi-colored confetti finish.

For more information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingchicagonavy piernew year's evenew year's eve eventfamily
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in fatal shooting of Michigan State University student on South Side
2 beaten, robbed outside Red Line station in Loop: police
29 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
3 men take Dollar Tree customers hostage during attempted robbery: CPD
Chicago Trolley and Double Decker Co. closing after New Year's Eve
CPD outlines New Year's Eve safety plans
Show More
Hate crime charges filed against suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbings
Texas church shooting caught on livestream leaves 3 dead
News Fix: Laws that go into effect January 1st
2 in custody after carjacking, crash in Jefferson Park
This Fried Chicken Is Like No Other!
More TOP STORIES News