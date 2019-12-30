Kids can celebrate 'Noon Year's Eve' at Chicago Children's Museum

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Even the little ones can get in on the New Year's Eve celebrations - they'll just be doing it earlier than the rest of us!
Natalie Bortoli, the vice president of educational programming at the Chicago Children's Museum, stopped by ABC7 to talk about the "Noon Year's Eve" party.
The museum invites children and families to mark the end of 2019 with a Noon Year's Eve celebration on Tuesday, December 31. The museum opens at 10 am and the festivities begin at 10:30 am.
Visitors will be treated to activities that celebrate the new year in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Activities include creating festive crowns, the last dance party of 2019, a countdown to high noon, topped off with a multi-colored confetti finish.
