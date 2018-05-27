FAMILY & PARENTING

Channel Awesome launches new online charity show featuring Kids Rank

EMBED </>More Videos

Channel Awesome is launching a new show this weekend on their YouTube Channel featuring Kids Rank and how people can give back. (WLS)

Channel Awesome is launching a new show this weekend on their YouTube Channel featuring Kids Rank and how people can give back. With Memorial Day on Monday, Channel Awesome filmed several volunteers and families putting down American flags on the graves of Ft. Sheridan Cemetery on Friday. Every month Channel Awesome will feature a new charity and how to get involved. Channel Awesome's charity drive videos have helped Chicago organizations raise more than $100,000 in donations to date.

Doug Walker from Channel Awesome and Kids Rank founder Kelcey Liverpool joined ABC7 Sunday morning to talk about the collaboration.

Links: channelawesome.com, www.kidsrank.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyveteransmilitarychildrenchicago proud
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Chicago Baby Show coming to Navy Pier this weekend
Goldman Sachs will pay for mothers to ship breast milk home
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News