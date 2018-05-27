Channel Awesome launches new online charity show featuring Kids Rank

Channel Awesome is launching a new show this weekend on their YouTube Channel featuring Kids Rank and how people can give back. With Memorial Day on Monday, Channel Awesome filmed several volunteers and families putting down American flags on the graves of Ft. Sheridan Cemetery on Friday. Every month Channel Awesome will feature a new charity and how to get involved. Channel Awesome's charity drive videos have helped Chicago organizations raise more than $100,000 in donations to date.
Doug Walker from Channel Awesome and Kids Rank founder Kelcey Liverpool joined ABC7 Sunday morning to talk about the collaboration.
Links: channelawesome.com, www.kidsrank.org.
