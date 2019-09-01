Family & Parenting

Chicago beaches, public outdoor pools to close after Labor Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summertime Chi is officially coming to an end!

After Labor Day on Monday, swimming will not be allowed at Chicago beaches.

There will be no lifeguards on duty for the rest of the year as the official swim season closes.

RELATED: Lake Michigan drownings up 80 percent this year, water safety group says

Outdoor pools run by the city park district will also officially close after Monday.

Please remember it's not safe to go out into the lake if there are no officials on duty.

For more information visit the Chicago Parks District website, www.chicagoparksdistrict.com.
