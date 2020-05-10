coronavirus chicago

Home in time for Mother's Day: Chicago woman gives birth to twins after testing positive for COVID-19

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago couple is especially thankful to be able to celebrate Mother's Day this year after both parents battled COVID-19.

In March, Nataly Gonzalez was pregnant with twins and thought she had a bad flu. But, like so many other Chicagoans, Gonzalez actually had COVID-19.

"Body aches, really, really strong fever. I just wanted to be in bed," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez's husband also tested positive for coronavirus.

RELATED: Illinois Latinos now have highest rate of coronavirus infections, IDPH data shows

Gonzalez and her husband tired to get healthy while also looking after three children.

"I was scared of my babies not being OK," Gonzalez said.

At MacNeal Hospital in April, Gonzalez's husband was not allowed in the delivery room.

Gonzalez was quickly isolated from her twins Eli and Ezekiel before she could even hold them.

"It was hard... because you want to carry your babies the first thing you do when you deliver," she said.

Gonzalez said she and the boys are healthy after extra time in the hospital.

While there will not be any big dinner out, or a first visit to grandma, she said she is thankful to have all of her children home together in time for Mother's Day.

"That gives a lot of hope for other families," she said. "You can overcome this."
