Lincoln Park, Brookfield zoos announces reopening dates after closing due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Lincoln Park Zoo said it will reopen to the general public on June 29, with limited capacity and "strict safety guidelines," according to a press release; and the Brookfield Zoo will open to the general public starting July 8.
Both zoos are offering earlier admission for members.
Members-only admission:
Lincoln Park Zoo: June 26-28
Brookfield Zoo: July 1
We are thrilled to share that Lincoln Park Zoo will reopen to the public on June 29! We’re offering exclusive member access June 26-28. Not yet a member? https://t.co/a3LTyg4iKp (1/3) pic.twitter.com/5YvtFJ5qOH— Lincoln Park Zoo (@lincolnparkzoo) June 22, 2020
EXCITING NEWS!— Brookfield Zoo (@brookfield_zoo) June 22, 2020
We just received word that zoos are included in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Reopening plan! We will be open to members on July 1 and to guests beginning July 8. We have updated our daily operations & encourage you to read more at https://t.co/yta0JXPusQ. pic.twitter.com/HjP73GjPHW
All visits to the zoos will be by reservation, as recommended by state and city officials.
Lincoln Park Zoo officials say the attraction will remain a free admission institution and reservations will not include a fee. Visitors can start making reservations the the Lincoln Park Zoo as of June 22 by visiting EventBrite or by calling (312) 742-2000.
To reserve your visit at the Brookfield Zoo, click here.
Face coverings will be required at both parks.
Closing due to the pandemic was the first time the Lincoln Park Zoo was not open to the public for an extended period of time in 152 years.