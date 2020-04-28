Family & Parenting

Even Santa has answered the call to help others during the coronavirus crisis

By
Santa Claus made a special trip from the North Pole... in April!

He said he felt needed.

"If I can spread a little joy and a little bit of cheer to calm everybody down though this tough time we're having, that's what Santa does best," said Dave Di Vincenzo, AKA "Santa Dave."

When he's not in his workshop, Santa Dave can usually be found in Morris, Illinois, doing good deeds for people in that southwest suburb.

"Santa is very involved with the Lions Club out here. We were able to get funding for phones, cell phones for some seniors out here, so they can communicate with their families," said Di Vincenzo.

These days, Santa has a new mission. Every Tuesday night, he goes online to read bedtime stories for local boys and girls, face mask and all.

"Santa's gone high-tech. I've got new couple of pieces of software that will allow me to actually put the book on the screen and be able to turn the pages so the boys and girls can read along with me, right on the screen," Di Vincenzo said.

He's even given surprise "shout-outs."

"It's so much fun. That's what this is all about. The looks on their faces," he said.

It's enough to get Santa to interrupt his vacation. He said it's worth it to help create some good memories for kids in the middle of the chaos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingsanta clauscoronavirusreading
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COPA releases videos of CTA Red Line police shooting
Record-high COVID-19 deaths reported in Illinois in last 24 hours
Live Radar: Severe storms possible across Chicago area
How to wear a face mask correctly
After direct deposit mix-ups, some IRS stimulus checks coming by mail
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Show More
Cicero scrap metal workers walk off job after coworker dies from COVID-19
Chicago AccuWeather: Strong storms in the evening, lingering rain overnight
What does Illinois' new face mask order mean?
COVID-19 cluster reported at Cicero nursing home
Many patients are staying away from hospitals, some fearing exposure to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News