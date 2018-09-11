FAMILY & PARENTING

Fidget buster toys for kids to reduce screen time

EMBED </>More Videos

"Fidget Busters: 50 Ways to Keep Kids Busy While You Get Things Done" is available now.

Donna Bozzo's latest of edition of "Fidget Busters" hit stores on Tuesday and includes ideas for educational hobbies instead of screen time.

Fidget busters are sensory play toys that you can either make or buy, but aim to keep kids quietly engaged.

Bozzo visited the ABC7 studio to talk about what is sensory play and brought some examples:
-DIY floam, sensory balloons
-Falling, Falling Beads Bottle

-Hippity Hop Balls
-Mr. Potato Head Contest

"Fidget Busters: 50 Ways to Keep Kids Busy While You Get Things Done" is now available at Amazon, Walmart and Barnes & Noble.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familytoyschildren
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
James Van Der Beek shares powerful message about miscarriages
Girl learning she's being adopted will bring tears to your eyes
WATCH: 3-year-old kidney transplant recipient celebrates recovery with trip to Disney World
Police department welcomes eight babies within months
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Driver, resident injured after semi-truck crashes into Lansing apartment building
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Carolinas remain in path of Category 4 storm
Remembrance ceremony marks 17th anniversary of 9/11
Man dies days after being struck by lightning near Naperville
James Van Der Beek shares powerful message about miscarriages
Police release sketch of suspect who made sexual comments to Mt. Prospect girl, 12
2 in custody after 3 teens shot near high school in Burnside
Chicago AccuWeather: Plenty of sunshine on Tuesday
Show More
Jon Lester's departure leads to Brewers closing gap on Cubs
Crestwood fire chief ousted, under investigation
Downtown hotel workers strike continues, guests feel impact
Port of Chicago at the forefront of war on terror
Subway says goodbye to $5 Footlong
More News