Fidget buster toys for kids to reduce screen time

Donna Bozzo's latest of edition of "Fidget Busters" hit stores on Tuesday and includes ideas for educational hobbies instead of screen time.Fidget busters are sensory play toys that you can either make or buy, but aim to keep kids quietly engaged.Bozzo visited the ABC7 studio to talk about what is sensory play and brought some examples:-DIY floam, sensory balloons-Falling, Falling Beads Bottle-Hippity Hop Balls-Mr. Potato Head Contest"Fidget Busters: 50 Ways to Keep Kids Busy While You Get Things Done" is now available at Amazon, Walmart and Barnes & Noble.