Here's how to keep the kids entertained this winter

It's cold outside, and that means it's time to keep the kids entertained while they're stuck indoors.The president of the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association, Kimberly Mosley, joined ABC7 to share ways to keep your kids active during these chilly winter months.Mosley demonstrated several toys and games, including:Tumbling Tots TreehouseMy Robotic Pet: Tumbling HedgehogShashibo Shape Shifting BoxLite-BriteHeads Talk Tails WalkYou can learn more about these fun games and toys by visiting