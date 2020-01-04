Family & Parenting

Here's how to keep the kids entertained this winter

It's cold outside, and that means it's time to keep the kids entertained while they're stuck indoors.

The president of the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association, Kimberly Mosley, joined ABC7 to share ways to keep your kids active during these chilly winter months.

Mosley demonstrated several toys and games, including:
Tumbling Tots Treehouse
My Robotic Pet: Tumbling Hedgehog
Shashibo Shape Shifting Box

Lite-Brite
Heads Talk Tails Walk

You can learn more about these fun games and toys by visiting astratoy.org.
