How to keep kids safe while playing outside this summer

Many families will be spending time outdoors this Fourth of July holiday.Toy Association Spokesperson Jennifer Gibbons shared some precautions parents and caregivers can take to keep children safe as they head outside to play this summer.These tips include how to stay safe around fireworks, while playing with balloons, while playing with toys that have certain age restrictions, while playing in and around water and while riding or playing with toys that require helmets, knee pads or other protective gear.