FAMILY & PARENTING

Woman gives birth on CTA bus in Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

Guadalupe Lara gave birth to her daughter, Samantha, Wednesday on a CTA bus.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago woman gave birth Wednesday morning on a CTA bus in the Pilsen neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side.

Guadalupe and Eduardo Lara had just dropped off their children at school when mom started to feel severe contractions.

They don't have a car so they jumped on the northbound No. 9 bus, en route to the hospital. However, mom couldn't wait.

The bus driver pulled over at West Cermak Road and South Ashland Avenue and called for an ambulance.

She went into full labor on the bus. Dad and another passenger assisting in the birth. The driver got everyone off the bus.

By the time paramedics arrives, mom was already holding her daughter, who they named Samantha.

Samantha, who weighs 7 pounds 7 ounces, and mom were doing well Wednesday night at the University of Illinois Hospital.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familypregnant womanCTAbusbabyChicagoPilsen
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mom delivers baby by herself within minutes at home
Pillow Talk: The Wedding Unvite
What to do with your kids when it's too cold to go outside
Disney wish comes true for boy mauled by dogs
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Teen killed in Chicago Ridge hit-and-run laid to rest, suspect appears in court
LIVE RADAR: Freezing rain possible overnight before temps plummet
Joliet police shot, killed man while investigating bank robbery
Schiller Park mom loses key court fight in terror case
IL construction unions sue opioid manufacturers, distributors, prescribers
Charges dropped against student removed from Marshall HS by CPD
2019 Chicago Auto Show: See the hottest cars, coolest concepts
Milwaukee police officer shot, killed while executing search warrant
Show More
'The Doodler': New sketch of serial killer that terrorized San Francisco in 1970s to be released
African Americans at greater risk of Alzheimer's disease
MSI's Black Creativity program celebrates African American innovation
Mendoza says she didn't know she was headline guest for Ald. Moreno fundraiser
More News