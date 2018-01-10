FAMILY & PARENTING

'Be grateful for each day': 27-year-old writes touching letter before death

(Shutterstock)

An Australian woman penned a "note before I die" before passing away surrounded by friends and family the following morning at just 27 years old.

Holly Butcher died Jan. 4 after a battle with Ewing's sarcoma, a cancer in and around the bones. Butcher's family posted the letter-at her earlier request-to her personal Facebook account.

"I'm 27 now," she wrote. "I don't want to go. I love my life. I am happy. I owe that to my loved ones. But the control is out of my hands."



As a reminder to not sweat the small stuff, Holly assured you won't be worrying about most of the things you complain about now when you're on your death bed. The post has garnered more than 150,000 shares and 100,000 reactions.

"You might have got caught in bad traffic today, or had a bad sleep because your beautiful babies kept you awake, or your hairdresser cut your hair too short."

As she closed her message, Holly asked for one more thing - a good deed for humanity: for everyone to donate blood. "Blood donation (more bags than I could keep up with counting) helped keep me alive for an extra year - a year I will be forever grateful that I got to spend it here on Earth with my family, friends and dog. A year I had some of the greatest times of my life."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybe inspiredfamilyhealth
FAMILY & PARENTING
Goldman Sachs will pay for mothers to ship breast milk home
Ailing father still manages to 'walk' daughter down aisle
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Brookfield Zoo offering free days for kids this week
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News