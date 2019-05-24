Dog shot, dad held at gunpoint by masked intruders at Texas family's home

HOUSTON, Texas -- A family's dog was shot and a father was held at gunpoint by masked intruders overnight in southeast Houston.

Police say the dad was in the kitchen of his home on Sagewick Drive near Kirkholm around 12:45 a.m. when the men came in through the unlocked back door.

One of the suspects held him down and pointed the gun in his face, then stole his wallet and cell phone.

His wife and two children were sleeping at the time of the home invasion. They came out to see what was happening, but the intruders told them to go back inside the room.

Three of the intruders ransacked the house.



During the attack, the family's dog came at the suspects and that's when it was shot at twice. It was hit one time.

The family carried the dog to the car. It was then taken to the vet to be checked out and is already back home. It's going to be okay.

None of the family members were injured.



The four men ran off. Police do not have a description of them or their vehicle at this time.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasthefthome invasionrobberyshootingdogu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Memorial Day weekend off to rainy start
Texas lawmakers demand answers over Sandra Bland video
Home invader shot in Uptown, police say
College student falls to death while taking photo on cliff, police say
Sprinkler systems in IL homes could save more lives
The 60: Memorial Day Weekend in Chicago
Chicago students march for peace ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Show More
Police: Man stole money as he broke hearts of women he met online
Pregnant woman attacked in road rage incident
DePaul student sexually abused while walking in Lincoln Park
VIDEO: Students from rival high schools brawl at gas station
Kidnapper of Wis. girl Jayme Closs to be sentenced Friday
More TOP STORIES News