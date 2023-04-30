Find fresh, local food options at the Lincoln Square Farmers Market this summer

The Lincoln Square Farmers Market offers fresh and local food options as one of Chicago's various farmers markets.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starting May 2, more than 40 farmers, vendors and food artisans will bring food from farm to table at the Lincoln Square Farmers Market, put on by the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce.

Each Tuesday morning and Thursday afternoon through Nov. 21, the market will connect local farmers, artisans and food purveyors to the North Side of Chicago, providing the freshest foods to Chicagoans all summer long.

The market will be held along West Leland Avenue between North Lincoln Avenue and North Western Avenue. Market vendors set up in the municipal parking lot and CTA Brown Line Station Plaza on the south side of West Leland Avenue.

RELATED: Evanston's Village Farmstand connects food producers with consumers

Shoppers can visit on Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. through Nov. 21. The market will be closed June 1 and Sept. 7.

You can see the full vendor list here.