Chicago farmers market season starting soon | See locations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Farmers market season is beginning in Chicago.

Chicago's longest-running farmers market on the Daley Plaza kicks off from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 23, and runs weekly through Oct. 24. It features more than 40 vendors.

Chicago farmers markets take place in neighborhoods across the city.

Val talks with vendors for the Farmers Market in Daley Plaza.

Many markets serve communities with limited access to fresh produce, the city said in a news release Monday.

The Saturday Green City Market in Lincoln Park started in April, and runs through Nov. 23.

The UChicago Farmers Market started Saturday.

Below is a list of more farmers markets taking place across communities in Chicago.

MONDAYS

Edgewater Monday Market

3 to 7 p.m.

June through September

5917 N. Broadway, Chicago

For more information visit www.edgewater.org

TUESDAYS

Farmers Market at The Green

3 to 7 p.m.

May 14 - Oct. 8

320 S. Canal St., Chicago

thegreenat320southcanal.com.

Lincoln Square Farmers Market

Tuesday Morning Market

7 a.m. to noon

May 7 - Nov. 19

4513 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago

lincolnsquare.org.

Low-Line Market

3 to 7 p.m.

June 4 - Oct. 8

3410 N. Southport Ave., Chicago

www.lakeviewroscoevillage.org

SOAR Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 4 - Oct. 29

226 E. Chicago Ave., Chicago

soarchicago.org

WEDNESDAYS

Andersonville Farmers Market

3 to 7 p.m.

May 15 - Oct. 23

Catalpa Avenue between Clark Street and Ashland Avenue, Chicago

andersonvillemarket.org

Garfield Ridge Farmers Market

3 to 7 p.m.

June 5 - Sept. 25

Mayfield Banquet Hall, 6072 S. Archer Ave., Chicago

business.midwaychamber.org

Green City Market Lincoln Park

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May 1 - Oct. 30

1817 N. Clark St., Chicago

greencitymarket.org

Growing Solutions Farm

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 15 - Nov. 1

2200 W. Campbell Park Drive, Chicago

urbanautismsolutions.com

Pullman Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 10 - Oct. 30

11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago

Uptown Farmers Market

2:30 to 7 p.m.

May 1 - Nov. 6

Sunnyside Mall, 1250 W. Sunnyside Ave., Chicago

chicagomarket.coop/uptownfarmersmarket

THURSDAYS

Austin Town Hall Farmers Market

1 to 6 p.m.

June 6 - Oct. 31

Austin Town Hall Park, 5610 W. Lake St., Chicago

austintownhallcitymarket.com

Daley Plaza Farmers Market

7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 23 - Oct. 24 (no market July 4)

50 W. Washington St., Chicago

www.chicago.gov

Lincoln Square Farmers Market

Thursday Evening Market

3 to 7 p.m.

May 2 - Oct. 31 (no market on May 30, July 4 and Sept. 5)

4513 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago

lincolnsquare.org.

FRIDAYS

Growing Solutions Farm

2 to 6 p.m.

May 24 - October

2200 W. Campbell Park Dr., Chicago

urbanautismsolutions.com

SATURDAYS

61st Street Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 11 - Oct. 26

61st Street and Dorchester Avenue, Chicago

experimentalstation.org

Garfield Park Neighborhood Market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 8, then the second and fourth Saturdays of each month until October

The Hatchery, 135 N. Kedzie Ave., Chicago

gpcommunitycouncil.org

Green City Market Lincoln Park

7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

April 6 - Nov. 23

1817 N. Clark St., Chicago 60614

greencitymarket.org

Green City Market West Loop

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

May - November

Mary Bartelme Park, 115 S. Sangamon St., Chicago

greencitymarket.org

Hegewisch Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 6 - Oct. 26

13323 S. Green Bay Ave., Chicago

hegewischfarmersmarket.org

Hey Neighbor! Farmer's Market

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 19 - July 31

7000 S. Jeffrey Blvd., Chicago

Horner Park Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 1 - Oct.12

Horner Park, 2741 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago

hornerpark.org

Insight Farmer's Market

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

2525 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

Mercado de Colores (Little Village Farmers Market)

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 1 - Oct. 5

Manuel Perez Memorial Plaza, 4345 W. 26th St., Chicago

Facebook: Mercado de Colores

Northcenter Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 22 - Oct. 26

4100 N. Damen Ave., Chicago

northcenterchamber.com

UChicago Farmers Market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4 E. 58th St.

SUNDAYS

Bronzeville Farmers Market

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 14 - Oct. 20

4700 S. King Dr., Chicago

Facebook: Bronzeville Farmers Market

Logan Square Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Begins May 12

North Kedzie Boulevard between the Centennial Monument & Fullerton Avenue

logansquarefarmersmarket.org

Roscoe Village Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

June 9 - Oct. 13

Hamlin Park, Chicago

lakeviewroscoevillage.org

For a complete list of farmers markets, visit chicago.gov.