Lincoln Square Farmers Market offers locally-grown produce twice a week throughout summer

Every Tuesday and Thursday at Lincoln and Sunnyside

The Lincoln Square Farmers Market returns for the 2024 with more than 40 vendors.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Lincoln Square Farmers Market kicks off for the 2024 season with two markets available on Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to noon (until November 19th) and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (through October) at 4513 N Lincoln Avenue.

Located in the heart of Lincoln Square, local farmers, artisans, and food purveyors will connect with the community all season long. In June, the Summer Concert Series, Lincoln Square's favorite free summer event, will return once again for a limited run. Swing by Giddings Plaza between 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. (weather permitting) to hear the sweet sounds of local Chicago musicians. Enjoy beer and wine for purchase from our local vendor, Ricochet's Tavern. The Series runs through early August.

Tuesday Morning Market

Date: Tuesdays from May through November 19th

Time: 7:00am - 12:00pm

Location: 4513 N Lincoln Ave. In the parking lot on the east side of Lincoln Ave. just north of Sunnyside Ave. Tuesday vendors list here.

Thursday Evening Market

Date: Thursdays from May through October **no market on July 4, 2024**

Time: 3:00pm - 7:00pm

Location: 4513 N Lincoln Ave. In the parking lot on the east side of Lincoln Ave. just north of Sunnyside Ave. Thursday vendors list here.

To learn more about The Lincoln Square Farmers Market, visit lincolnsquare.org/farmers-market.