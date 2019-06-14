Style & Fashion

Designers creating clothing that can be washed less often

Fashion trends come and go, and the newest trend is not washing your clothes.

In response to an eco-friendly movement to conserve water, designers are now creating clothes in a way that makes it able to be washed less often.

Wool & Prince created a line of items that can be worn for 100 days straight without washing.

The line, which includes dresses, polos, button-down shirts and blazers, is all about the wool - which they say is naturally odor resistant.

Unbound Merino uses a merino blend of wool, which they say stays scent free for a good amount of time.

Another company called Pangaia developed t-shirts that can be worn several times because they're treated with peppermint oil, which keeps them smelling fresh longer.
