LOS ANGELES, California --
Soft pink textures weren't just for the ladies on Hollywood's biggest night.

Actor Jason Momoa lifted the pastel for his Fendi tuxedo, a custom look designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld.

The 'Aquaman' actor matched his wife Lisa Bonet's ensemble, created by Lagerfeld as well.

"He designed Jason's tux personally for him. This is from his last couture collection for Fendi," Bonet told MTV News during a red carpet interview.

But that wasn't the only reason Momoa's threads turned heads.

In fact, the smallest accessory Momoa rocked appeared to grab the most attention. The Hawaii native sported a matching pink Fendi scrunchie on his right wrist.

Before he passed away, Lagerfeld lent his creative genius to the accessory, too, which had its own mini Fendi label.

Naturally, fans expected Momoa to tie back his luscious locks with the hair piece.



Some fans were so impressed, they were already calling for him to host next year's Oscars.

In the midst of making people swoon over the scrunchie slung on his wrist, Momoa also managed to throw "Game of Thrones" fans into a frenzy, with he and Bonet posing alongside co-star Emilia Clarke.

"Me and my Queens," he captioned an Instagram post.



The velvet tuxedo was a go-to for other men of style at the Academy Awards, including "Black Panther" and "Creed" star Michael B. Jordan and Tony and Grammy award winning actor Billy Porter, who wore a full-fledged custom couture tuxedo dress by Christian Siriano.

"When you come to the Oscars, you must dress up," Porter said.



Leave it to the men to surprise us and seemingly make us want to wear a scrunchie at the same time.

Excuse us while we head to the closet accessory aisle.

