Retro Mickey Mouse meets high fashion in Disney-Opening Ceremony collaboration

Disneyland held its first fashion show in decades to showcase its Mickey Mouse-inspired collaboration with Los Angeles design house Opening Ceremony. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Disney)

ANAHEIM, Calif. --
Mickey Mouse lovers, your next obsession has arrived: Opening Ceremony's Mickey-inspired fashion line.

To celebrate Mickey's heritage, personality and status as a cultural icon -- not to mention his 90th anniversary -- designers went into Disney's archives for inspiration from Mickey merchandise of yesteryear. The collection is based largely on the first set of consumer products that featured Mickey.

"His style really stands the test of time because he is iconic and he's as classic as classic can be," said Opening Ceremony co-founder Humberto Leon, who added that he's among Mickey's biggest fans. "To have this original style for 90 years, you have to be timeless."



Earlier this week, Disneyland held its first fashion show in decades to debut the retro Mickey-inspired line, which is now available for purchase directly from Opening Ceremony and on ShopDisney.com. There are currently hoodies, jackets, T-shirts and sweatpants in stock.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
