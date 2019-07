Shopping Girl XOXO teams up with Hope For The Day for fashion fundraiser

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shopping Girl XOXO has teamed up with the organization Hope for the Day for a fashion fundraiser. Hope For The Day is a Chicago-based non-profit organization that focuses on suicide prevention by providing outreach and mental health education through the use of music and art.Shopping Girl XOXO and Hope for the Day CEO Jonny Boucher joined ABC7 to talk about their upcoming fundraiser and show us the latest spring fashion trends.For more information, visit https://www.shoppinggirlxoxo.com/ and https://www.hftd.org/ Date: May 2, 2019Hours: 5 - 9 p.m.Address: 4745 N. Lincoln Avenue Chicago, IL 60625Admission: Free 45-minute Mini Styling Session w/ Shopping Girl XOXOFirst come first serve for styling session appointments but the event is open to the public. Book your appointment here . Come by to shop Genevieve Boutique, donate to Hope For The Day and ask Lora questions about having your own personal stylist.