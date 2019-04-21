Style & Fashion

Shopping Girl XOXO teams up with Hope For The Day for fashion fundraiser

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shopping Girl XOXO has teamed up with the organization Hope for the Day for a fashion fundraiser. Hope For The Day is a Chicago-based non-profit organization that focuses on suicide prevention by providing outreach and mental health education through the use of music and art.

Shopping Girl XOXO and Hope for the Day CEO Jonny Boucher joined ABC7 to talk about their upcoming fundraiser and show us the latest spring fashion trends.

For more information, visit https://www.shoppinggirlxoxo.com/ and https://www.hftd.org/

Event Information
Style For A Cause
Date: May 2, 2019

Hours: 5 - 9 p.m.
Address: 4745 N. Lincoln Avenue Chicago, IL 60625
Admission: Free 45-minute Mini Styling Session w/ Shopping Girl XOXO
First come first serve for styling session appointments but the event is open to the public. Book your appointment here. Come by to shop Genevieve Boutique, donate to Hope For The Day and ask Lora questions about having your own personal stylist.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionlincoln squareshoppingmental healthfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News