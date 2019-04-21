CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shopping Girl XOXO has teamed up with the organization Hope for the Day for a fashion fundraiser. Hope For The Day is a Chicago-based non-profit organization that focuses on suicide prevention by providing outreach and mental health education through the use of music and art.
Shopping Girl XOXO and Hope for the Day CEO Jonny Boucher joined ABC7 to talk about their upcoming fundraiser and show us the latest spring fashion trends.
For more information, visit https://www.shoppinggirlxoxo.com/ and https://www.hftd.org/
Event Information
Style For A Cause
Date: May 2, 2019
Hours: 5 - 9 p.m.
Address: 4745 N. Lincoln Avenue Chicago, IL 60625
Admission: Free 45-minute Mini Styling Session w/ Shopping Girl XOXO
First come first serve for styling session appointments but the event is open to the public. Book your appointment here. Come by to shop Genevieve Boutique, donate to Hope For The Day and ask Lora questions about having your own personal stylist.
Shopping Girl XOXO teams up with Hope For The Day for fashion fundraiser
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More