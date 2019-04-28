Timeless Tots shows off spring fashion trends for kids

Fashion isn't just for adults! From bold prints to classic denim, there are many ways to freshen up your kids' spring wardrobe.
Timeless Tots shopkeeper Scott Friedland joined ABC7 to show off the season's hottest trends.
About Timeless Tots
Timeless Tots is located in the heart of Lincoln Square, Chicago at 4757 N. Lincoln Avenue and is a must stop spot for high quality everyday wear, specialty gifts and clothing with styles from newborn up to size 6x that will last a lifetime. It is brought to you by the shopkeepers of Timeless Toys and located only a few storefronts away from the beloved toy store. Timeless Tots specializes in not only local artist brands but also premium and European lines.
To learn more, visit Timeless Tots' website.
