STYLE & FASHION

Here's what the Best Actress Oscar nominees wore on the red carpet so far this awards season

EMBED </>More Videos

Five actresses have been nominated for one of the Oscars' biggest honors, and they're stylish to boot. Here's a look at Best Actress fashion so far this awards season. (AP Images)

For fans of fashion, Hollywood's biggest night is the Super Bowl of red carpets.

On Sunday, Feb. 24, a stream of A-listers and high achievers will grace the Oscars red carpet, and fans will be on the lookout for the nominees of one of the night's biggest categories: Best Actress in a Leading Role.
PHOTOS: Best Actress nominees on the red carpet this awards season
RELATED: See the full list of 2019 Oscar nominees
Nominated for this honor are five actresses whose talents are as diverse as their senses of style:

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma:

Aparicio, a former schoolteacher, was nominated for her film debut for playing housekeeper and caretaker Cleo in Roma. Aparicio is the first Mexican indigenous actress nominated for an Oscar.

RELATED: Everything to know about Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife:

Close has received her seventh Oscar nomination for playing a complex woman reflecting on her life choices as her husband receives the Nobel Prize for Literature. Close has won Best Actress at multiple awards shows, including in the drama category at the Golden Globes.
Olivia Colman, The Favourite:

Colman plays a frail but feisty Queen Anne in the female-led period comedy. Among her awards, Colman took home Best Actress at the BAFTAs.

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born:

In the fourth version of the music-driven love story, Gaga plays up-and-coming pop star Ally. One of the songs she wrote for the film, "Shallow," has become a pop culture phenomenon, earning two Grammys.

RELATED: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform surprise "Shallow" duet in Las Vegas

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?:

McCarthy is nominated for her most serious role to date as Lee Israel, a writer who goes to extremes to pay her bills and care for her sick cat.

While we won't know what they're wearing until the big day, we can take a look back at what they've worn so far this awards season. Check out highlights in the video above and the gallery below.
MORE RED CARPET FASHION

Music stars arrive at the Grammys

Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards

Stars walk the blue carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards

Golden Globes fashion: See what the stars wore
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionOscarsacademy awardsactorentertainmenthollywoodcelebrityred carpet fashiondresseslady gagaaward shows
STYLE & FASHION
Designer B Michael creates Cicely Tyson's Oscar gowns
Chicago business owner helps black women embrace natural look
First lady fashion at the SOTU through the years
4 Star Chicagoan: Tina Karakourtis
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Aurora shooting: Vigils planned for 5 dead, multiple wounded including officers; gunman also dead
Police: 2 persons of interest released in Jussie Smollett case confirmed to have been on scene
Willowbrook Sterigenics plant shut down Friday night
Armed robber on the run after targeting 7 businesses
Surveillance photos released of man who punched, kicked pregnant woman on CTA Red Line train
ISP trooper injured after police chase on Dan Ryan Expy. leads to 2 crashes
Burglar trying to make getaway mistakes police car for Lyft
Husband accidentally runs over and kills wife on Valentine's Day
Show More
Dozens of dirt bikes, ATVs and Quads swarm Philadelphia streets
Shamrock Shakes return to some McDonald's restaurants
UPS driver hailed as hero during wild California chase
Trump emergency declaration faces fights in the courts
Glenview Marines revisit site of 1991 volcanic eruption in the Philippines
More News