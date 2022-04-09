fatal crash

Woman killed, 1 hurt in pileup in Elmhurst near I-294 interchange, DuPage Co. Sheriff's Office says

Crash involved 4 vehicles and an ambulance
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was killed and another person hurt in a multi-vehicle pileup Saturday morning in Elmhurst, according to the DuPage County Sheriff's Office.

It happened around 7:03 a.m. westbound on Roosevelt Road near the I-294 interchange.

The crash involved four vehicles and an out-of-service Superior ambulance.

As a result, police said the Roosevelt Rd. exit remained closed on I-294 for several hours.

A cause is still under investigation but witnesses said the roadway may have been covered in black ice due to the quick burst of snow in the early morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elmhurstdupage countycar crashcar accidenticy roadsfatal crashaccidentambulancecrash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
Suburban Chicago man killed in Route 173 crash, sheriff's office says
Driver dead after crashing into tree on South Side, police say
1 killed in west suburban hit-and-run, police say
TOP STORIES
Orland Park woman charged with hate crime after Chicago bar incident
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
Illinois lawmakers approve $46.5B budget with tax relief
Girl, 11, wounded in apparent accidental shooting, police say
Arrest made in 32-year-old rape, murder case
Charges filed against armed man shot by Joliet cop after traffic stop
6 in custody after vehicle crashes during ISP chase
Show More
Man stabbed during fight near Red Line stop, police say
8 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Police track down kidnapped child through iPhone GPS
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Chicago Weather: Still chilly Saturday
More TOP STORIES News