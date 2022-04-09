Woman killed, 1 hurt in pileup in Elmhurst near I-294 interchange, DuPage Co. Sheriff's Office says

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was killed and another person hurt in a multi-vehicle pileup Saturday morning in Elmhurst, according to the DuPage County Sheriff's Office.
It happened around 7:03 a.m. westbound on Roosevelt Road near the I-294 interchange.
The crash involved four vehicles and an out-of-service Superior ambulance.
As a result, police said the Roosevelt Rd. exit remained closed on I-294 for several hours.
A cause is still under investigation but witnesses said the roadway may have been covered in black ice due to the quick burst of snow in the early morning.
