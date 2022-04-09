Woman killed, 1 hurt in pileup in Elmhurst near I-294 interchange, DuPage Co. Sheriff's Office says

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman was killed and another person hurt in a multi-vehicle pileup Saturday morning in Elmhurst, according to the DuPage County Sheriff's Office.It happened around 7:03 a.m. westbound on Roosevelt Road near the I-294 interchange.The crash involved four vehicles and an out-of-service Superior ambulance.As a result, police said the Roosevelt Rd. exit remained closed on I-294 for several hours.A cause is still under investigation but witnesses said the roadway may have been covered in black ice due to the quick burst of snow in the early morning.