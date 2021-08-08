podcast

Hinsdale father and son duo use podcast to bridge generational divide

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Hinsdale father and son are tackling family issues between Generation X-ers and Z-ers using their own podcast.

"Hold Me Back" is committed to bridging the growing generational divide. Aidan and Ash ElDifrawi approach each episode with a hot (and sometimes controversial) topic to discuss, debate and challenge how teens today are being brought up.

They present research on the subject matter and then debates it from their respective perspective (Gen X or Gen Z). At the end of each episode, the two take part in what they call the "You Convinced Me" section, where they discuss what the other generation has taught them. Through each episode, Gen X and Gen Z (parent and teen) listeners are able to see where they could possibly be holding back the other generation from living their best life and hear advice on bridging generational gaps within their own family.

Some of the topics they discuss include: swearing, youth sports, screen time, relationship values and more.

Aidan is a 16-year-old who is going into his junior year at Hinsdale High School.

Ash, Aidan's Dad is a clinical psychologist specializing in family therapy and has been an executive at some of the most prestigious companies in the world.
