The inside story of Stonewall Inn's revival and a look at NYC's bold equity efforts| Up Close

As Stonewall's 55th anniversary nears, WABC-TV Channel 7, the broadcast partner of the 2024 NYC Pride March, is showcasing stories of Pride with a special edition of the Up Close podcast.

As Stonewall's 55th anniversary nears, WABC-TV Channel 7, the broadcast partner of the 2024 NYC Pride March, is showcasing stories of Pride with a special edition of the Up Close podcast.

As Stonewall's 55th anniversary nears, WABC-TV Channel 7, the broadcast partner of the 2024 NYC Pride March, is showcasing stories of Pride with a special edition of the Up Close podcast.

As Stonewall's 55th anniversary nears, WABC-TV Channel 7, the broadcast partner of the 2024 NYC Pride March, is showcasing stories of Pride with a special edition of the Up Close podcast.

NEW YORK -- June 28 will mark the 55th anniversary of the start of the multiday Stonewall uprising, which represents the birth of the LGBTQIA+ movement and stands as a watershed moment in the quest for a more equitable world.

As this anniversary nears, WABC-TV Channel 7, the broadcast partner of the 2024 NYC Pride March, is showcasing stories of Pride with a special edition of the Up Close podcast.

Host Bill Ritter introduces you to Ronald Porcelli, the director of the NYC Unity Project, Mayor's Office of Equity & Racial Justice. In his efforts, Porcelli works closely with the co-owners of the Stonewall Inn, Stacy Lentz and Kurt Kelly, who over 18 years have transformed the cradle of the movement into a source of Pride year-round, an accessible part of American and world history.

Lentz and Kelly share the stories of what inspired them to buy the Stonewall, what the process of reviving it entailed, the challenges they face and what the future holds for this institution, while sharing their own stories of embracing their identities and living their truths.

Porcelli gives us a rare look into how City Hall is working with diverse communities to make New York a more equitable and fair place for all of its people during a time of heightened societal polarization.

Watch Up Close on Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7, WABC-TV.

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here