'Fun is the key': Chicago-area father and son warm hearts with singing videos

CHICAGO -- A Chicago-area father and son are getting national attention for their duets.

Gabriel Lim and his 6-year-old son Kael have gone viral for their heartwarming singing videos.

The duo love to sing the Bee Gees' "How Deep is Your Love." It is Kael's favorite song.

Lim bought a microphone and headphones from a local music store in Chicago because his son loves to sing.

They have a homemade studio in their attic. Lim said his son first began singing at just age two.

Four years later and they are still singing, recording together after school. Neither of them have ever had a singing lesson.

The duo say, "Fun is the key."