Father charged with felony child abuse after accidentally shooting 14-year-old son

Garner father charged with felony child abuse after accidentally shooting 14-year-old son

GARNER, N.C. --
A Garner father has been charged with felony child abuse after police say he accidentally shot his 14-year-old son overnight.

James Williams Johnson, 45, of Garner, was charged with negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury.


It happened shortly before 12:31 a.m. Saturday morning at 919 Powell Drive.



Court documents say Williams was "playing around" when he pointed and fired the gun at his son.

The 14-year-old was transported to WakeMed where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries, police said.

Police confirmed that the suspect is the father of the injured teen.

The incident is still under investigation.
