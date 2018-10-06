EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4318473" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A baby boy was killed in an accidental house fire early Sunday.

An Englewood man seriously hurt in a house fire that killed his 7-month-old son spoke exclusively to ABC7 Eyewitness News on Saturday, saying he needed more than prayers as he stood outside what's left the family's home."I lost my baby boy. It's been tough. It's been very tough," said Samuel Estes.Estes, 51, was released from the hospital just days ago. He was seriously injured in an early-morning fire that broke out Sept. 23 at the family's home in the 1700 block of West 59th Street -- just one day after he and the infant's mother, 37-year-old Shamekia Williamson, got married."Here it is his wedding day and they lose their baby and he almost lost his life," said Estes' aunt, Cynthia Estes.Williamson and six other children aged 1 to 17 escaped from the home, after which Samuel Estes ran back in to try to save baby Treshun. His arm is still bandaged due to the injuries he sustained while escaping through a second-floor window and will require more surgeries."I just did what any man would have done," he said. "I'm a believer in Christ, that's what I am."The family, which has been living separately since the fire, has been leaning on that strong sense of faith, hoping to rebuild their home and come back together by the holidays.There's no savings and possibly no insurance on the house, which he inherited from his recently-deceased mother."I have to get ready to bury my son on Monday. I just want to formally thank everybody, thank you guys, for treating my family and the story with respect," Estes said. "But if you could help in any way with rebuilding my home, I could really use that help. I would really appreciate that."