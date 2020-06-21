Chicagoans celebrate Father's Day across the area

From surprise honors to special gifts, many groups are pulling out the stops for fathers on their special day this year.A Father's Day celebration took place in Bronzeville, as fathers were honored for their contributions to society.Each guest was treated to meals from Mariano's, gift bags and personal protective equipment.At St. James Community Church, Rev. Jesse Jackson joined in a call for unity in the fight against racism, inequality, poverty and injustice.A Father's Day celebration in Bensenville took to the street in style, with a classic car cruise.More than two dozen cars, some dating to the 1940s, rolled through the village to the Bensenville Metra Station.On the Northwest Side of Chicago, they took to the streets to honor Rob Cianci.The soccer coach at Guerin College Preparatory High School, a Catholic high school that announced it was closing at the end of this school year.But that year was cut short because of COVID-19.Friends and family showed their appreciation for Cianci, who they say has always been there for others."To see this was quite a surprise and such a nice surprise nowadays," he said.