6 O-Block street gang members convicted in 2020 Gold Coast shooting death of Chicago rapper FBG Duck

CHICAGO -- After just two full days of deliberations, a federal jury on Wednesday convicted six reputed gang members of the brazen killing of Chicago rapper FBG Duck in the Gold Coast.

Duck's mother and other family members cried and hugged each other as the verdict was read around 12:35 p.m., closing out a trial that had been marred by delays and had stretched more than three months.

Duck, whose real name is Carlton Weekly, was gunned down in an allegedly gang-related shooting outside a luxury clothing store in the first block of East Oak Street on Aug. 4, 2020. His girlfriend and another shopper were also wounded in the attack.

The feds have tied the shooting to a brutal gang war between Duck's Tookaville faction of the Gangster Disciples and the O-Block set of the Black Disciples. The yearslong conflict was stoked by drill rap diss tracks between Duck and King Von, whose real name is Dayvon Bennett, an O-Block leader who allegedly placed a bounty on Duck before being shot to death months later.

Charles "C Murda" Liggins, an alleged shooter, was found guilty on five of seven counts. Jurors found he committed the murder, engaged in a conspiracy to murder Duck, used a gun in relation to the shooting and wounded Duck's girlfriend in the attack. Liggins was found not guilty of shooting another shopper on Oak Street and using a gun in relation to that shooting.

Kenneth "Kenny Mac" Roberson, an alleged getaway driver, was also found guilty of the same five counts. He was found not guilty of the same two counts.

Tacarlos "Los" Offerd, another alleged getaway driver, was also found guilty of five counts. He was found not guilty of two counts for shooting Duck's girlfriend and using a gun in relation to that shooting.

Christopher "C Thang" Thomas, another alleged shooter, was found guilty of three counts: murder, using a gun in the murder and conspiracy to commit the murder. He was found not guilty of counts related to the wounding of the other two victims and using a gun in those shootings.

Ralph "Teezy" Turpin, who allegedly summoned the shooters to Oak Street to kill Duck, was found guilty of two counts: murder and conspiracy to commit the murder.

Marcus "Muwop" Smart, 24, another alleged gunman, was found guilty of five counts. He was found not guilty of two counts of shooting Duck's girlfriend and using a gun in relation to that shooting.

