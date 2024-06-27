Charges filed in connection to 2021 murder of 19-year-old Chicago National Guardsman Chrys Carvajal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a break in a murder case Thursday nearly three years in the making.

Charges have been filed in connection to the death of a 19-year old Chicago man who was an Illinois National Guard member. Two alleged members of the Milwaukee Kings street gang are facing federal racketeering and gun charges.

The victim, Chrys Carvajal, was gunned down after leaving a party in the city's Belmont Cragin neighborhood in 2021. Family members said they're grateful criminal charges have finally been filed.

"He was a young man who was going to be a leader in our community."

Carvajal was just days away from his 20th birthday when he was killed. He was a member of the Army National Guard, and Carvajal also hoped to go the academy and become a Chicago police officer.

"That was one of his hopes and dreams. He loved this city," Carvajal's sister, Jennifer Ramirez, said.

Carvajal's family said police arrested 41-year-old Joseph Matos soon after the murder, but the state's attorney's officer determined there was insufficient evidence to file charges. Now, 36 months later, the U.S. Attorney has filed racketeering and gun charges against Matos and another man, 40-year-old Gary Roberson. Both men are alleged members of the Milwaukee Kings street gang, officials said.

"It's a very violent gang involved in all sorts of assaults and activities," FBI spokesperson Siobhan Johnson said.

Investigators are still looking for Matos, who is on the run. Johnson said they believe he is still in the Chicago area.

Carvajal's family hopes they find Matos quickly.

"I'm very grateful with the FBI and everyone who has taken the effort to bring this person into accountability," Ramirez said.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Matos. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.